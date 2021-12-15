NCT 127, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and TWICE shatter multiple records on Billboard and Pop Radio Airplay Chart

2021 has been a great year for the K-Pop industry with the new records and milestones the artists reach everyday and today’s no different as NCT 127, TWICE and BLACKPINK’s Lisa do just that! NCT 127’s album ‘Sticker’ has remained on the Billboard 200 for over 12 weeks, the highest record of any K-Pop act with an album released in 2021. TWICE became the first K-Pop girl group album of 2021 to stay on the Billboard 200 chart for 4 consecutive weeks!

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has also been crowned as the first female K-Pop artist to enter the Pop Radio Airplay Chart, making Billboard history! The Pop Radio Airplay Chart measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States and in the week from December 13 to 18, Lisa’s B-Side ‘Money’ entered at No. 40.

Previously, this album ranked 3rd on the Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts in the first week of release.It topped 4 Billboard charts, including 'Top Album Sales', 'Top Current Album Sales', 'World Album', and 'Independent Album'. In addition, NCT 127 recorded sales of a total of 3.58 million albums with their 3rd full album and repackaged album.It achieved results in domestic and foreign charts, such as entering the UK official album chart Top 40, Germany and Australia official music charts, United World Chart 1st for 2 weeks in a row, Japan Oricon Weekly Album Chart 1st place, and China QQ Music digital album sales chart 1st place.

According to Billboard's announcement on December 14th, TWICE's 3rd full album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3', released on November 12, is as of December 18, ranked at no.66 on the Billboard main chart 'Billboard 200'. Previously, the album finished 3rd place on the chart on November 27th and broke their own best record of being listed on the main chart for 4 weeks in a row, after occupying 16th place on December 4th and 26th place on December 11th.

What do you think of the achievements? Let us know in the comments below.