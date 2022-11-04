NCT 127: Bomb threat made to the group before their Indonesia concert causes security to tighten up

On November 3, A handwritten letter was delivered to the group claiming that there will be a bomb at their concert location in Jakarta, Indonesia. The staff members immediately took action and got the police in the area involved. The police went on an extensive search for the culprit and eventually found them. In fact, he continued, the information disseminator will soon be summoned for questioning. "It's already known, but we don't want to mention who posted it," he said.

The Indonesian police have dispatched a police unit & surveyed the area with sniffer dogs & no suspicious items have been found thus far. In this regard, SM Entertainment also reported to a South Korean media outlet, "As a result of confirmation, the local police have announced that it is false." Earlier, through a social media handle, the content of receiving a bomb threat written in a handwritten letter at the NCT 127 concert spread. The letter contained the contents of 'ICE BSD November 4, 2022'.

NCT 127's recent activities:

Earlier, NCT 127 released their 4th full-length album '2 Baddies' and continued their activities. Also, on the 22nd and 23rd of last month, he held a solo concert and met fans at the Olympic Main Stadium, Jamsil Sports Complex, Seoul, the largest concert hall. Currently, NCT 127 is holding a world tour 'NEO CITY - THE LINK' and is meeting with fans around the world. Therefore, the stage will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia on November 4-5.

NCT 127:

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed and managed by SM Entertainment. Debuted on July 7, 2016, the current lineup consists of nine active members: Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. Since 2016, NCT 127 have released four studio albums, two repackaged albums, and four extended plays in South Korea. They broke into the mainstream in 2017 with ‘Cherry Bomb’, now recognized as one of their signature songs, and received greater international attention from the general public following the release of ‘Kick It’ in 2020. NCT 127 are known for their experimental hip hop and R&B-based music and energetic dance performances, as seen in their title tracks such as ‘Cherry Bomb’, ‘'Kick It’, ‘Sticker’, and ‘2 Baddies’.

ALSO READ: Komparison: Taking a look at So Ji Sub’s iconic roles in ‘I’m Sorry, I Love You’ and ‘Oh My Venus’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the incident? Let us know in the comments below.