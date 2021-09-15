NCT 127, THE BOYZ, aespa and more to perform at the 12th Incheon K pop concert on THIS date

The 12th annual Incheon K-Pop (INK) Concert has revealed its full performer lineup! This year, artists including NCT 127, THE BOYZ, aespa, STAYC, fromis_9, ONF, Jo Seung Youn (WOODZ), CIX, EVERGLOW, CRAVITY and EPEX will perform at the INK concert which will be held on September 25 at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST) and be broadcast live through the concert’s official website, YouTube channel The K-POP, Naver V LIVE and the U+ Idol Live app.

Similar to last year, the INK concert will be streamed online due to COVID-19. Having started in 2009, this will be the 12th Incheon K-Pop Concert to take place. This year, NCT’s Jeno and fromis_9’s Baek Ji Heon will be hosting the concert. The performing artists will be inviting fans from South Korea as well as all over the world to the city of Incheon.

A special broadcast will air before the concert that showcases Incheon’s various charms and major tourist locations through XR (extended reality) technology. K-pop celebrities will personally introduce these tourist spots and have special performances there, allowing K-pop fans from all over the globe to travel across Incheon together. Other events have been prepared for the artists to communicate with global fans and to promote Incheon tourism.

Fans are excited about the online concert and the stunning lineup of performing artists all set to perform at the event.

