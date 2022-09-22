NCT 127 breaks personal record after ‘2 Baddies’ album sales rises to 1.2 million in just 6 days

Also on the Circle Weekly Chart (September 11-17) announced on September 22nd, NCT 127's 4th full-length album title song '2 Baddies' topped the downloads and BGM charts, and won two awards in the music category.

On September 22, ‘2 Baddies’ officially surpassed 1.2 million sales, which was made in 6 days, breaking the record which was previously set by their 2021 album ‘Sticker’. The title track was released on September 16. The music has an avant-garde style, NCT 127 members display their unique charms through their style and voice! The song has a subtle dubstep instrumental as most of the members use autotune tastefully, which goes with the concept of the MV.

NCT 127 achieved a hat-trick by ranking first in the US Top Album Sales Chart for three consecutive albums, including the 4th mini album in 2019, the 2nd regular album in 2020, and the 3rd regular album in 2021. I look forward to it,” he noted.

NCT 127's 4th full-length album '2 Baddies' topped the weekly charts of various albums such as Synnara Records, Hot Tracks, and Yes24 released on the 19th. At the same time as the previous release, both the Japanese line music albums and songs were garnering a favorable response by ranking first on the 'Top 100 Chart'.

NCT 127 debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single ‘Fire Truck’ and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Their debut extended play (EP) ‘NCT #127’ (2016) was a commercial success upon release, winning them the Best New Group title at several South Korean music award shows.

Members Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP ‘Limitless’ (2017); Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 for the group's first studio album ‘Regular-Irregular’ (2018). Since their debut, NCT 127 have released three studio albums, two repackaged albums, and four extended plays in South Korea.

