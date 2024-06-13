NCT 127 confirms plans for first summer comeback since Cherry Bomb; set to release new album in July

NCT 127 is the charming sub-unit of the famous boy group NCT. The boys have been dropping bangers one after the other. The boy group has finally confirmed that they will be making a summer comeback in July 2024. NCT 127 is making a summer comeback for the first time since Cherry Bomb.

NCT 127 has released good news for their fans after a long wait. The K-pop boy group on June 13, KST confirmed that they will be making a comeback in mid-July 2024.

NCT 127’s SM Entertainment said in their statement that the boy group is gearing up to release their sixth full-length album with plans to release it next month. The news ignited excitement among fans who have been waiting for a comeback.

It should be noted that NCT 127 is making its first summer comeback in 7 years since the release of their hit album Cherry Bomb, which was released on June 14, 2017. Moreover, they will be making a comeback six months after the release of their special single Be There For Me.

Know NCT 127

NCT 127 is a sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s boy group NCT. NCT 127 is made up of nine members: leader Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Johnny, and Jungwoo.

Taeyong is currently enlisted in the military as an active soldier. He is the first member of the group to begin military service. His involvement in the upcoming album is not confirmed yet. Additionally, Taeil has been on hiatus due to an injury since August 2023.

NCT 127 debuted on July 10, 2016, with their first mini album titled NCT #127. The group saw immense popularity and fan following after they dropped Cherry Bomb on June 14, 2017. The album and the title track, Cherry Bomb, earned NCT 127 domestic and international popularity.

NCT 127’s music is noted to be an extremely nuanced amalgamation of hip-hop, noise, EDM, and R&B. The biggest hit songs by NCT 127 include Cherry Bomb, Fact Check, Kick It, 2 Baddies, Lemonade, and Ay-Yo, among others.

