NCT 127 drops explosive video and teasers for highly anticipated comeback album Fact Check

On September 18, SM Entertainment released the group concept teasers and video for NCT 127’s new album and title track Fact Check. The members flaunted their breathtaking and charming appearance under the spotlight shining on the blue carpet. They caught attention with their extraordinary visuals. Fact Check is a dance song with an intense main synth loop and Afro beat.

NCT 127’s upcoming release Fact Check:

The verses compare NCT 127 with a 'work' and a 'wonder' that have everlasting worth in themselves, making them brilliant in their and their fans' eyes. They express that there could be no longer anything to fear regardless of whether they attempt Fact Check, and it contains a certain mentality that they are doing admirably throughout their career. The 5th full length album will contain 9 tracks, including the title track Fact Check. This album will be showing the broadened genres attempted by the group. The other songs in the album are Space, Parade, Angel Eyes, Yacht, Je Ne Sais Quoi, Love Is A Beauty, Misty and Real Life. Beginning on September 13th, different contents, for example, concept pictures, track videos, promotional sites, music video images and videos are being successively released, and fans are now cherishing the unique promotion skills as NCT 127 will be seen changing into another concept.

NCT 127’s recent activities:

NCT 127 consecutively released individual trailers with a remarkable concept, Secret in Seoul, through official social media handles starting on September 13th. Last but not least, they released the video of Jaehyun, Jungwoo, and Taeil, three distinct characters whose intriguing and mysterious tales were told. In the video, Jaehyun, who went to Jongno, took on the role of a gentle but mysterious man. Jungwoo, who went to a billiards place in Sinchon, showed off his unique charm by playing a pleasant but strange billiards game. Taeil, who was made into an animator, was in Itaewon. With a club behind the scenes, he was depicted as an exquisite yet unconcerned person to people around him.

The album and title track will be out on October 6 by 1PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

