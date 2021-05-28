NCT 127 drops a mysterious futuristic teaser; Announces a collab song with Amoeba Culture

NCTzens, are you ready for NCT 127 comeback? Check out more information about it here.

The NCT subunit NCT 127’s last release was their second Japanese EP titled Loveholic in March 2020. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for their comeback. After a whole year, NCT 127 has finally dropped hints about a comeback single! It’s not just a single, but a collaborative one which has left fans more curious!

In a surprising turn of events, NCT 127 suddenly dropped a mysterious teaser on May 28 announcing a collab with Amoeba Culture. Amoeba Culture was established in 2006 by the hip hop artists Dynamic Duo and Go Kyung Min. Owned by CJ ENM, the label is home to artists such as HAT:FELT, Dynamic Duo, THAMA and more. It was a former home of Zion. T. In the teaser photo, we can see a microchip that has ‘NCT 127’ and ‘SAVE’ lighting up.

Check out the teaser photo below:

A day before, on May 27, Amoeba Culture uploaded a tweet announcing its new project single titled ‘SAVE’ with a rather futuristic concept blended with nature. Something that fans have noticed now is their use of the number ‘127’ in their teasers, which no one would’ve thought would actually stand for NCT 127.

Look at Amoeba Culture’s teasers here:

As of now, the group has revealed only these details, along with the release date and time. The project ‘SAVE’ will release on June 4, 6 PM KST (2.30 PM IST)

How excited are you for NCT 127’s comeback? Share them with us in the comments below!

Credits :SM Entertainment

