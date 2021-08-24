NCT 127 drops schedule and mood teaser for 'STICKER'

NCT 127 will return with their 3rd full-length album ‘STICKER’ and their plan ahead of the release has been revealed. Gearing up with multiple content lined up for the comeback, a mood sampler was the first one out. All the members of NCT 127 look their handsome selves in the sampler.

The teaser schedule displays a series of concept teasers that include a ‘Sticky’ and a ‘Seoul City’ version. The group also plans to unveil some of the tracks on the album through track videos shared by them. The music video teaser for ‘STICKER’ will come out at the end of the schedule just days before the final release. Check it out below.

The ‘STICKY’ mood sampler was also revealed as a short clip of the 9 members standing before a green screen found its way to the fans. Dressed in fashionable clothes, their hair coloured in highlights, NCT 127 paraded around over a futuristic sound that played in the background. As if on a ramp walk in an invisible fashion show, the boy group stared down at the camera with serious looks, their model-like charm out on display. Attention was paid to each member as they struck a pose and then stood in a line only to turn on their heels and walk with their backs to the camera.

Check out the mood sampler below.

‘STICKER’ releases on September 17 for all the fans who have been waiting a year and a half for NCT 127’s return.

