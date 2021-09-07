NCT 127 enjoys a playful road trip in a new set of concept photos for ‘Sticker’

NCT 127 is all prepared to take the industry by storm with their highly anticipated third album ‘Sticker’. On September 7 KST, SM Entertainment revealed individual as well as group teaser images for the group’s upcoming song ‘Road Trip’.

In the first teaser image, all the members can be seen sitting across a table full of drinks and games, smiling brightly at the camera.

Taeil seems to be in his own world, looking sideways in his casual clothing.

Johnny and Taeyong smile innocently at the camera while wearing winter clothes. Looking adorable and cute.

Yuta is busy enjoying the popcorn.

Doyoung and Jaehyun are enjoying the small things scattered all around the place.

Jungwoo plays with his toy gun while Mark is focusing on playing the Jenga game all by himself.

Haechan looks absolutely adorable as he poses with an adorable chicken stuff toy in his arms.

The boys have been hinting about their much-awaited album since August 21, when they first revealed an interesting video named ‘Who Is STICKER’, revealing the boys in two different concepts, one of high schoolers and the other of office workers. The album will be released on September 17 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

The album ‘Sticker’ sold over a million copies on the very first day of its pre-orders, becoming NCT 127’s second million-seller album intensifying the already skyrocketing expectations from the comeback. Fans are excited to see the album do wonders on the South Korean charts and also receive the love and support it deserves Internationally.

