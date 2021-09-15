NCT 127 is fierce, bold and everything ‘Sticker’ in new teaser images

The whirlwind of emotions we feel every time NCT 127 releases something has not ceased this time around. And with only days before the comeback, we are getting even more excited for the return of the 9 boys, each with their own charms. On September 15, the last set of concept images were shared by the boy group ahead of their album release.

Members Johnny, Haechan and Mark finished off the seemingly endless teaser image series with their confident gazes and magazine-worthy model poses. Johnny flashed his toned abs once again, making fans anticipate just what does he have in store for them. Haechan flexed his jawline and sat in the driver’s seat with a crisp white ensemble. Mark played around with his hat and swung outside the car, striking charms on full display.

The group images followed next as the boys struck a pose in front of a club named ‘STICKER’ in royal blue and golden outfits. Further, another group image was shared where NCT 127 is dressed in chic black and white outfits, the background a gradient of flaming orange this time.

Similarly, the main teaser for the release of their song was released with funky beats and an interesting fluorescent light theme.

Previously, the group had shared the individual teaser photos for Taeyong, Yuta, and Doyoung followed by Jungwoo, Taeil, and Jaehyun. The boys have continued to exude an unmatchable fiery aura all through the snippets of their upcoming release.

NCT 127 announced the premiere of their title song ‘Sticker’ on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' to be on September 16.

‘Sticker’ will be released on September 16 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Are you looking forward to the release of ‘Sticker’? Let us know below.