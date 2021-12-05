NCT 127 get caught in an ‘earthquake’ in the new concept images for upcoming album ‘Universe’

NCT 127 presents a more intense charisma with the new song 'Earthquake'. NCT 127's new song 'Earthquake', recorded in NCT's 3rd full album, is a hip-hop dance song with explosive energy. In addition, the 'Earthquake' track video, which will be released through NCT's official social media handles at 12:00 pm KST on December 5th, is expected to catch the attention of not only strong music, but also a video that shows the rough and chic charm of NCT 127.

NCT 127 entered the US 'Billboard 200' chart for 10 weeks in a row with their 3rd full-length album 'Sticker'. NCT 127's 3rd full-length album 'Sticker', released on September 17, ranked 84th, up 12 places from last week's ranking on the recently released US Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200'. With this, the group recorded chart-in for 10 consecutive weeks, proving its global power once again.

Previously, NCT 127 ranked 3rd on Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200' and 'Artist 100' in the first week of release with this album, 'Top Album Sales', 'Top Current Album Sales', 'World Album', 'Independent Album' It also topped 4 Billboard charts.

In addition, NCT 127, with its 3rd full-length album, recorded a total of 3.58 million album sales, becoming a triple million seller, as well as becoming the first in domestic album and music charts, first in music shows, entering the UK, Germany, and Australia official music charts. It swept various music charts, including No. 1 on the charts, No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Album Chart in Japan, and No. 1 on the QQ Music digital album sales chart in China.

'NCT 127 Second Tour' Neo City: Seoul - The Link. NCT 127 will hold its second solo concert

NCT's 3rd full-length album 'Universe', which will be released on December 14, contains a total of 13 songs with a colorful atmosphere, including three songs that express one subject of 'dream' in the style of each team of NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV. It adds to the fun of listening. x

On the other hand, NCT's 3rd full album 'Universe' will be released on various music sites at 6 pm on December 14.

