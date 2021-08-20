NCT 127 hint at upcoming comeback with 'NCDC: NCIT Coding Crew'; Jungwoo & Haechan launch Instagram accounts

NCTzens, something is definitely cooking in the NCT 127 universe! On August 20, NCT 127 updated their official Instagram page with a series of mysterious teasers. The group's Instagram profile logo has now been changed to 'NCIT: Neo Culture Institute of Technology'. The team's Instagram description has also been changed to 'NCDC: NCIT Coding Crew', located at the Neo Culture Institute of Technology.

Not just that, NCT 127 members Jungwoo and Haechan opened Instagram accounts with 'NCIT' included in their usernames. Their profile bios also include the phrase 'NCIT ’25.' The group has dropped a series of hints in the form of emojis: a camera, a banana, a stack of books, a smiley face, and a location marker. The account also posted several images going along with the school concept. They also posted adorable selcas with members Mark, Yuta and Jungwoo with books and stationery items!

You can check out NCT 127's Instagram below:

On July 7, NCT 127 held their online fan meeting “OFFICE: Foundation Day” in celebration of their fifth anniversary. At the event, the group confirmed that they will be returning with a full-length album in September. The release of their new album will be their first comeback in about a year and four months since their repackaged album “NCT #127 Neo Zone The Final Round” in May 2020. We cannot wait!

