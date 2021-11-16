NCT 127 to mark their first ever appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on THIS date

NCTzens, more good news for you! NCT 127 will be making their first-ever appearance on NBC's 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on November 18 at 4 am KST (12:30 am IST). The group will be performing their newest song 'Favourite (Vampire)'. Previously, NCT's labelmates aespa have guested on the show as well.

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is a popular U.S. talk show hosted by the singer Kelly Clarkson. The show is a recipient of three Daytime Emmy Awards and starred guests such as Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and more. Last month, NCT 127 unveiled their first performance of 'Sticker' on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden.' Currently, NCT 127 are busy prepping for their second world tour with a concert in Seoul next month titled, 'NEO CITY: SEOUL - THE LINK’ and will be performing for three nights from December 17 to 19, making them the first artist in one year and 11 months to hold a concert at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome following the start of Covid 19.

NCT has dropped a teaser poster for their upcoming third album, 'Universe,' with 21 members. In the image, the members are seen wearing various blue, black, and white outfits as they descend down a long zigzag escalator. According to the image, 21 of the 23 current NCT members will be participating in the album, with Lucas currently on hiatus and Winwin filming overseas.

