NCT 127 members forge the finest ‘staycation’ plan in the ‘Road Trip’ track video

NCT 127 drops an aesthetically pleasing video for the 3rd track in Sticker which is ‘Road Trip’. The light and comfortable melody with the poppy guitar instrumental gels well with the ‘staycation’ sentiment as it feels whimsical, sweet and warm. The video was released on September 7th at 8:30 pm IST. The pleasant vocals blended with the members looking snug and sheltered makes the viewers feel safe in the world of NCT 127. NCT 127's 3rd album 'Sticker' will be released on various music sites at 9:30 am on September 7th.

NCT 127 released a 2 minute preview of one of the love songs, ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ on September 5th at 8:30 pm IST and the vocals have totally floored us! The song is an R & B pop-based contemporary ballad that harmonizes with a warm EP, keyboard, and sweet chorus vocals which increases the dreamy mood. The video starts with the members' soft and sweet visuals and you can soon hear Jaehyun’s deep and soulful vocals.

Haechan and Doyoung’s high note adlibs slide smoothly over the other members’ singing ‘I will fly to you’ and Jaehyun ends the beautiful teaser with ‘I will just fly to you’. The fans were amazed at Yuta, Johnny and Taeyong’s vocals since they are the resident rappers. The trap melody mixed in with the R & B pace gelled very well. The song along with the album will be released on September 17th at 2:30 pm IST.

NCT 127 will show a romantic sensibility with their 3rd full-length album. 'Focus' recorded in this album is a medium-tempo R&B song that combines a groovy bass line, EP sound, and other sources. The album's expectations were further heightened with a video that combines the emotional atmosphere of the song and the warm charm of the members. The new song 'Lemonade' included in this album is a hip-hop dance song with an impressive 808 bass and minimal drop sound. You can feel the cool charm of NCT 127.

ALSO READ: NCT 127 enjoys a playful road trip in a new set of concept photos for ‘Sticker’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your thoughts regarding the track video with Pinkvilla in the comments below.