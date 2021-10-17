NCT 127 members look cool and casual in the ‘Catharsis’ individual concept images

On October 16, NCT 127 dropped new individual concept images of Taeyong, Haechan and Johnny for the upcoming repackaged album ‘Favourite’. Haechan looks dapper in the satin turquoise shirt, colourful under shirt and ripped jeans. Johnny takes on a casual yet cool look in the denim jacket, violet shirt and avant garde jeans. Taeyong has a casual rockstar look with the ripped maroon sweater, colourful scarf and ripped jeans.

On October 7, NCT 127 surprised fans with the announcement of ‘Sticker’ becoming a repackaged album and renamed it as ‘Favourite’, keeping the fans curious about the new concept. The album will be released on October 25, which is considerably a quick comeback. The group also changed their profile and header to reflect the repackaged album’s title and logo.

This repackage album consists of a total of 14 songs, including the title song 'Favorite', 3 new songs such as 'Love On The Floor' and 'Pilot', and 11 songs from the 3rd regular album. It is enough to see the colorful music of NCT 127.

Previously, NCT 127 recorded the highest K-pop ranking this year by placing 3rd on the US Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200' with their 3rd full-length album 'Sticker', entering the UK's official album chart TOP40, Germany's official music chart album TOP100, 16th, Australia's Aria Chart album TOP50 16th, United World Chart No.1, Japan Oricon Weekly Album Chart No.1, Japan Line Music Album TOP100 Chart No.1, China QQ Music Digital Album Sales Chart No. Therefore, it is expected that attention will be focused on the activities to be performed with this repackage album.

