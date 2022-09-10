NCT 127 members look handsome in the colourful and dazzling concept photos for latest comeback ‘2 Baddies’

Following the cool and sexy racer concept unveiled earlier, NCT 127 has been transformed into a free and fascinating second concept, drawing attention with its gorgeous visuals. NCT 127's 4th full-length album '2 Baddies' consists of 12 songs in various genres, including the title song '2 Baddies' of the same name. On the other hand, '2 Baddies' will be released on various music sites at 1 pm on the 16th, and the music video for the title song will be released on the YouTube SMTOWN channel at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on September 15th.

The second concept teaser for boy group NCT 127' s '2 Baddies' has been released and is a hot topic. The teaser image and mood sampler video released through the NCT 127 official social media handles on September 9th can meet the members with their relaxed charm in a comfortable space, further boosting expectations for the new album.

NCT 127 debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single ‘Fire Truck’ and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Their debut extended play (EP) ‘NCT #127’ (2016) was a commercial success upon release, winning them the Best New Group title at several South Korean music award shows. Members Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP ‘Limitless’ (2017); Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 for the group's first studio album ‘Regular-Irregular’ (2018).

Since their debut, NCT 127 have released three studio albums, two repackaged albums, and four extended plays in South Korea. They broke into the mainstream in 2017 with ‘Cherry Bomb’, now recognized as one of their signature songs, and received greater international attention following the release of their first studio album and its lead single ‘Regular’ in 2018.

