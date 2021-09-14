NCT 127 to perform 'STICKER' for the first time on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' on THIS date

On September 13, 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' announced that NCT 127 will be performing their new song 'STICKER' on September 16, which airs at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). NCT 127 also confirmed on Twitter that this will be their first-ever performance of 'STICKER' which is the title track of the group’s upcoming album.

NCT 127 has dropped another set of gorgeous teasers starring Jungwoo, Taeil, and Jaehyun for 39;STICKER 39; Previously, NCT 127 teased fans with an exciting and playful track video for the song ‘Dreamer’ after dropping individual teaser photos for the same. The boys will be making their highly anticipated comeback on September 17 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). The one and a half minute long video is enough to excite both fans and non-fans alike by giving a sneak peek into the refreshing song ‘Dreamer’.

Meanwhile, The upcoming 12th annual 'Incheon K-Pop Festival' (also known as the 'INK Concert') has revealed its full lineup of performing artists! This year, artists including NCT 127, The Boyz, aespa, STAYC, fromis_9, ONF, Jo Seung Youn (WOODZ), CIX, EVERGLOW, CRAVITY, and EPEX will be inviting fans from South Korea as well as all over the world to the city of Incheon. NCT Dream's Jeno and fromis_9's Jiheon will be hosting the concert as MC. The event will take place on September 25 beginning at 7 PM KST (3:30 pm IST), and will be available for online streaming via the 'INK Concert's official website here, as well as via the official YouTube channel of SBS MTV's 'The Show'.

