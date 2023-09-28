NCT 127 protects Seoul from mysterious forces in new Deities of Seoul teaser for upcoming album Fact Check

NCT 127 is gearing up for yet another mesmerizing album. The group consists of nine members, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WinWin, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, with WinWin being inactive as of now. They recently teased a new video from their forthcoming album Fact Check. The teaser clip titled Deities of Seoul highlights the members transformed into guardians of Seoul, protecting the city from mysterious forces.

NCT 127 unveils Deities of Soul teaser

The announcement of NCT 127's much-awaited 5th album Fact Check has fueled excitement among the fans. The group is scheduled to make its grand comeback in October this year. The NCT 127 members are featured in the cinematic clip taking on the role of Seoul's guardian protectors, defending the city from supernatural forces. What makes this more intriguing is that every member of the group can be seen representing a different deity who is on a mission to protect the capital city of Seoul. Styled in sharp black suits, clean white shirts, and sporting sleek hairstyles, every member of the group exudes a heavenly aura. Fans are anxiously awaiting the release of the full music video following an action and suspense-packed teaser while also praising the agency’s futuristic approach through projects.

NCT 127 Fact Check release date

As per the official confirmation from SM Entertainment, the 5th album of NCT 127, Fact Check will roll out on October 6, 1 pm as per the Korean Standard Time. (9:30 am as per the Indian Standard Time). Apart from that, according to reports, the album is a mashup of pop, hip-hop, and R&B. Prior to this, the group unveiled a teaser video back on August 26, during their full concert NCT NATION: To The World. This was done to inform their fans of the major comeback in advance.

NCT 127 recent activities

The Cherry Bomb crooners have been busy with a number of activities recently. On June 16, SM Entertainment announced a special fan meeting celebrating NCT 127’s 7th anniversary. The fan interaction session was titled Once Upon A 7uly. This comes amidst the packed schedule of the NCT 2023 Concert, Fact Check Comeback, and the wrap-up of their Neo City - The Link Tour hailed as their first world tour spanning over 20 cities in North America, Asia, and Latin America.

