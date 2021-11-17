NCT 127 re enters Billboard 200 chart at THIS rank; First set of teaser images for NCT's 'Universe' released

Two months after its release, NCT 127 has re-entered the top 40 of the Billboard 200 with their latest album 'Sticker'. On November 16, Billboard announced that NCT 127’s third studio album 'Sticker' has shot back up to number 32 in its eighth consecutive week on the famous Billboard 200 albums chart. Notably, the album climbed an impressive 160 spots from last week’s number 192.

Back when it was first released in September, 'Sticker' debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 and has remained on the chart for every week since. 'Sticker' also eclipsed back up several other Billboard charts this week. The album reclaimed number 1 on the World Albums chart, and it rose to number 4 on three separate charts: the Top Album Sales chart, the Top Current Album Sales chart, and the Tastemaker Albums chart. Additionally, 'Sticker' jumped back up to number 5 on this week’s Independent Albums chart, while NCT 127 rose to number 29 on the Artist 100.

Meanwhile, NCT has released individual teaser photos of Taeyong, Jaemin, Jisung, YangYang, Taeil, and Doyoung for their upcoming full-group album 'Universe'! Taeyong, Jaemin, Jisung, Yangyang, Taeil and Doyoung pose for stylish sci-fi themed concept photos set in a futuristic setting. Light forms the words "New Axis" on their faces, signalling the commencement of something new and exciting in NCT's 'Universe'! 'Universe' is all set to release on December 14 KST.

You can check out the concept photos below:

