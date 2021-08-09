NCT 127 to return with the newest season of ‘NCT LIFE’; Confirmed to release on THIS date

The Seezn original web entertainment 'NCT LIFE in Gapyeong', which will be released for the first time on August 30, released a group poster that makes the NCT 127 members feel the excitement of summer vacation with the news of the launch on August 9. NCT 127 member Jungwoo is known to have appeared for the first time and is already creating a lot of buzz in the community. Attention is focused on how Jung-woo, who is in charge of the 'mood maker' within the group, will bring joy to fans through the reality show.

The 'NCT LIFE in Gapyeong' episode, the place is the perfect area for a summer vacation, will be the place where the members will face a ton of challenges, which is a complete 180 from the previous seasons’ concepts. At every moment of the trip, the members will face extraordinary battles. As a result, the members expressed their burning desire to win, and also show off their perfect teamwork. Indeed, NCT 127's 'confrontation vacation' raises curiosity about what it will look like. 'NCT LIFE in Gapyeong' will also bring about new concept missions. It will be a game parade on an all-time scale, a high-quality psychological warfare mission, and a thrilling underwater battle with high-level missions and games.

The poster released along with the launch news of 'NCT LIFE in Gapyeong' adds the refreshing visuals of the NCT 127 members under the clear blue sky, creating a dazzling yet refreshing summer atmosphere. The refreshing energy of the members, full of excitement, makes people look forward to their summer vacation in the future.

NCT 127 has become a million-seller with the 2nd full-length album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' and swept major domestic music and album charts, as well as recording a 10-week chart-in on the US 'Billboard 200'.

