NCT 127 rises to 3rd highest first day sales with ‘Sticker’; Lisa’s ‘LALISA’ triumphs on YouTube Song Chart

NCT 127 has struck a loving chord with the masses after releasing their latest album ‘Sticker’. The boys’ third full-length album has charted high ever since its release on September 17. What’s more, is that they have recorded a whopping sale of 760,902 copies right on the first day, almost quadrupling their personal record of 207,920 sold copies last time, on the Hanteo Chart.

This has made the group the third highest seller in the history of Hanteo following BTS and SEVENTEEN’s own massive numbers. ‘Sticker’ has also become the sixth album with on the first-day sales chart coming behind BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, ‘BE’, ‘Butter’, ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’, and SEVENTEEN’s ‘Your Choice’. The album was also reported to have crossed 2 million pre-orders on the day of release, clearly showing the tremendous popularity of the group.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is also making the headlines with her solo debut as the title track ‘LALISA’ transcended to the top of the Global YouTube Song Top 100 charts. The traditionally influenced, thunderous track rumbled through various records and charts marking the Thai rapper’s first individual step.

The ‘LALISA’ music video broke a 2013 record set by Psy’s ‘Gentleman’ to become the fastest K-pop video to cross 100 million views. It is also said to be the most-watched music video in the past week, owing to its trendy tune and impressive choreography that has prompted a viral dance trend.

Congratulations to both the artists!

