NCT 127’s ‘Kick It’ hits new milestone on Spotify; Find out

Boy group NCT 127 has hit a new milestone with their song ‘Kick It’ on Spotify! The lead single from NCT 127’s ‘Neo Zone - The 2nd Album’, the track has officially crossed the 100 million mark on the global music streaming platform! As the song was released in March 2020, it took about two years and five months for ‘Kick It’ to garner this number of streams on the platform.

With this, ‘Kick It’ becomes NCT 127’s second song overall to cross the 100 million streams mark on Spotify. The boy group had previously reached this milestone with their song ‘Cherry Bomb’, which stands at over 106 million streams on the platform as of writing.

Meanwhile, the music video for the track also crossed 100 million views on YouTube in January 2021, becoming NCT 127’s second music video to reach the milestone, following ‘Cherry Bomb’. At the time, it also became their fastest to hit this mark on the platform, doing so in about 10 months.

NCT 127 debuted in July 2016 with their single ‘Fire Truck’, as the first fixed unit of NCT, and the second overall sub-unit of the group. An SM Entertainment group, NCT 127 also won the title of Best New Group at several award shows.

‘Neo Zone - The 2nd Album’ marks NCT 127’s second Korean studio album, and contains a total of 13 songs. The last track on the album, ‘Dreams Come True’, was dropped as a pre-release song in January 2020. The album went on to gain NCT 127 their first Top 5 entry on the Billboard 200 chart.

Currently, NCT 127 is gearing up for the release of the group's fourth full-length album, '2 Baddies', set to drop on September 16.

