NCT 127’s Taeyong, Yuta and Doyoung look intense and ‘neo’ in the ‘Sticker’ concept photos

NCT 127 unveils new concept photos for ‘Sticker’ and we are completely floored by the arresting looks of Taeyong, Yuta and Doyoung! The ‘Seoul City’ version has the members take on a sensuous concept and look like your typical bad boys. Doyoung looks dashing in his silver reflective jacket, white ribbed tank top, ripped jeans and golden highlighted hair. The blue hues and the city backdrop give him the angsty feel of a rockstar!

Yuta takes on the casual streetwear look with his shiny green silk shirt, black tank top, oversized shorts, high socks and chunky boots. His powerful gaze and sharp facial features give him the dreamy anime/manga main character look.

Lastly, Taeyong has the biggest transformation with his sharp undercut, exposed biceps, white tank top, chunky blazer in hand, zebra printed belt and oversized pants. He looks away into the distance with a care-free look that electrifies his look even further. He definitely knows how to make every NCTzen feel feverish!

NCT 127's 3rd full-length album, which will be released on September 17, consists of a total of 11 songs with various charms, including the title song 'Sticker', and is expected to receive a warm response from global music fans.

The new song 'Lemonade' included in this album is a hip-hop dance song with an impressive 808 bass and minimal drop sound. You can feel the cool charm of NCT 127.

Another b-side song, 'Bring The Noize', is a hybrid trap hip-hop song with an addictive synth and bass sound drop and a unique rapping and has the concept of ‘Express yourself boldly’ which adds to the anticipation.

