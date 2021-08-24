NCT 127’s upcoming album ‘Sticker’ reaches over a million pre orders in just one day!

NCT 127 is here to slay! According to Newsen, the sub-unit of the group NCT under SM Entertainment gathered over 1.32 Million pre-orders for their third album ‘Sticker’. Fans are delighted to see the new album join the millions club just like their previous album ‘Neo Zone’ which achieved the milestone back in March 2020.

The album consists of a total of 11 tracks including ‘Sticker’ and will be released on September 17 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

The sub-unit has changed their entire Twitter account into combinations of green and black colours in accordance to the theme of the upcoming album and has been teasing fans about ‘Sticker’ with teaser images, a schedule poster and a mood sampler.

NCT 127 is also gearing up for their original web entertainment ‘NCT LIFE in Gapyeong’ which will be released on August 30 at 6:00 PM KST(2:30 PM IST). The members will be seen enjoying their summer vacation in Gapyeong while fans will be able to have a closer look at the members’ chemistry. The subunit consists of a total of ten members- Lee Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta Nakamoto, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WINWIN, Jungwoo, Mark Lee and Haechan.

NCT’s other sub-unit WayV’s members Lucas and Hendery are also all set for a comeback. The boys recently revealed an interesting teaser for their upcoming single ‘Jalapeno’, where the two can be seen acting as secret agents. 'Jalapeno' will be released on August 25 at 6 PM KST(2:30 PM IST).

Are you excited for 'Sticker'?