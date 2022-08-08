NCT 127 set to make a comeback in September; SM Entertainment makes an official statement

As a result of a South Korean media outlet, NCT 127 is preparing for a comeback with the goal of releasing a new album in September. On August 8th, the music video for a new song was filmed, and the album is in the final stages of work. They are currently working hard to achieve a high level of perfection.

SM Entertainment said, "NCT 127 is currently filming a music video for a new song, and is preparing a new album with the goal of making a comeback in September. Please look forward to it." NCT 127's new album is the first in about 11 months since the 3rd regular repackage 'Favorite' released in October last year. As NCT 127 has worked hard for this comeback for a long time, it is expected to quench the thirst of fans who have been waiting for it.

The record for the new album is also of interest. NCT 127 sold 2.15 million copies within a week of its 3rd regular album 'Sticker', and 1.17 million copies with the repackage 'Favorite'. As of November of last year, the cumulative sales of their 3rd album exceeded 3.58 million copies, winning the valuable title of 'Triple Million Seller'.

Above all, the global performance was dazzling. The 3rd full-length album 'Sticker' entered the US Billboard's main album chart, 'Billboard 200', in the first week of its release at #3, and charted for 17 consecutive weeks. This is the highest entry ranking among K-pop albums released last year and the longest entry record. The global popularity of NCT 127 is also a real point.

