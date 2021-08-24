NCT 127 show off their competitive spirit in the character teaser for ‘NCT LIFE in Gapyeong’

The original web entertainment 'NCT LIFE in Gapyeong' of 'seezn', which will be released for the first time at 2:30 pm IST on August 30th, announced on August 23rd that 'Fighting Vacation' Through 'seezn', a character teaser video containing the charms of 9 people and 9 colors of NCT 127, who were one with the water.

The new 'NCT LIFE in Gapyeong' is a travel variety program of NCT 127, who left for vacation to Gapyeong, the best place for a youthful summer. In 'NCT LIFE in Gapyeong', a new concept 'confrontation vacation' that burns the members' desire to compete and sense of entertainment will be held, drawing attention.

In the teaser, three members of NCT 127 who boast strong strength and extraordinary athleticism were revealed. Jaehyun of 'Ace' with perfect visuals, NCT 127's representative physical, 'Johnny' Johnny, and 'All-around sportsman' Yuta were equipped with a burning desire to win and focused on the game more than anyone else with a sincere appearance. It stimulates the curiosity of what the scene of the true swordsman battle will be like. Next, the members responsible for the excitement of NCT 127 were revealed. NCT 127's 'rich laughs' Mark, the leader Taeyong, who is full of excitement but also has a subtle 'sleek beauty', and Taeil, who is full of excitement, focused on fun rather than winning. Expectations are high for the performances of the members who will make every moment of 'NCT LIFE in Gapyeong' into a sea of ​​laughter with their ceaselessly bursting sense of entertainment and reactions.

As the character teaser that captures the individuality of the nine members of NCT 127 at a glance was released like this, expectations for the main broadcast of 'NCT LIFE in Gapyeong' are reaching a peak. 'NCT LIFE in Gapyeong', where you can meet NCT 127 members' individual charms as well as fantastic chemistry between the members, will be held every Monday, It will be released through seezn at 2:30 pm IST on Tuesdays, and anyone can watch it for free regardless of carrier.

