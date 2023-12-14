NCT 127, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, and more confirm special stages for 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon

NCT 127, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, and more artists have been confirmed to display amazing performances for special stages at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. The event is scheduled to take place at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon on December 25 at 5:10 pm KST, which is 1:40 pm IST. Here are the details of the special performances.

NCT 127, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, and more to enchant with special performances at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon

On December 14, NCT 127, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, and more artists were confirmed in the lineup for special stage at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. The super boy groups NCT 127 and Stray Kids would be collaborating for their performance 'Love & Peace'. (G)I-DLE and LE SSERAFIM will also be joining forces and collaborating for the theme 'I AM Fearless'. Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun and ITZY's Yoona will be performing BTS and BLACKPINK's songs together.

Excitement and anticipation run high, and the K-pop stars from different groups would be coming together to give splendid performances.

The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon will be hosted by Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun, SHINee's Key, and IVE's Yujin. TVXQ, SHINee, NewJeans, ATEEZ, ZEROBASEONE, THE BOYZ, aespa, and many more artists would also be taking over the stage with their powerful performances. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on December 25 at the INSPIRE Arena. SBS GAyo Daejeon is a music festival which is held annually since 1997.

NCT 127, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, and LE SSERAFIM's recent activities

NCT 127 is all set to release their special single album, Be There for Me, which will be released on December 22, along with the music video.

At the Asia Artist Awards 2023, Stray Kids won big and took home the award for Stage of the Year. Their rap line 3RACHA won the Best Creator award. LE SSERAFIM also bagged the awards for Best Music Artist, Asia Celebrity Award, and Best Musician Performance.

(G)I-DLE released their first full English album, Heat, this October.

