NCT 127 surpasses THIS milestone number with ‘Sticker’ pre orders; Final teaser ahead of comeback released

NCT 127 will be releasing their third studio album ‘Sticker’ and the fans are more excited than ever. On September 16, it was reported that NCT 127 has crossed the 2 million mark for 'Sticker' pre-orders ahead of its release in a few hours. This number exceeds the group’s earlier record by a whopping triple of second studio album ‘Neo Zone’.

NCT 127 announced their comeback on August 21 to be released on September 17 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) and is said to have crossed 1 million pre-orders in just one day and reaching 2.12 million on the day of release. A series of concept images and teaser photos followed the announcement. NCT 127 further heightened the excitement by releasing four track videos for their songs ‘Dreamer’, ‘Magic Carpet Ride’, ‘Road Trip’ and 'Lemonade' demonstrating their stunning visuals as well as perfect vocal and rap skills.

The final touch to their teasing came with the release of their music video teaser which saw the nine boys get into a cowboy vibe albeit lovingly. Starting with a peculiar sound, the guitar breaks in as NCT 127’s silhouettes get into formation. One by one, all the members display their charming sides, even going so far as to throw an illuminating lasso. They line up in a flaming background as member Mark reiterates the name of the song and thereby the album with his unique voice saying, “Like a Sticker” and the room blowing up with dust from the ground.

The teaser has us waiting to check out what stupefying content the boy group has in store for us!

