NCT 127 surprisingly reveals repackaged version of the 3rd regular album ‘Sticker’

On October 7, NCT 127 surprised fans with the announcement of ‘Sticker’ becoming a repackaged album and renamed it as ‘Favourite’, keeping the fans curious about the new concept. The album will be releasing on October 25, which is considerably a quick comeback. The group also changed their profile and header to reflect the repackaged album’s title and logo.

NCT 127 정규 3집 리패키지 ‘Favorite’ 10월 25일 발매!

오늘부터 예약 판매 시작!



NCT 127 The 3rd Repackage Album 'Favorite' to be released on 10/25!

Pre-orders to be available from today! https://t.co/AlcWLXhLrO#NCT127 — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) October 8, 2021

This repackage album consists of a total of 14 songs, including the title song 'Favorite', 3 new songs such as 'Love On The Floor' and 'Pilot', and 11 songs from the 3rd regular album. It is enough to see the colorful music of NCT 127.

Previously, NCT 127 recorded the highest K-pop ranking this year by placing 3rd on the US Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200' with their 3rd full-length album 'Sticker', entering the UK's official album chart TOP40, Germany's official music chart album TOP100, 16th, Australia's Aria Chart album TOP50 16th, United World Chart No.1, Japan Oricon Weekly Album Chart No.1, Japan Line Music Album TOP100 Chart No.1, China QQ Music Digital Album Sales Chart No. Therefore, it is expected that attention will be focused on the activities to be performed with this repackage album.

In addition, NCT 127 became a 'double million seller' within a week of its release with its 3rd full-length album, and surpassed 2.27 million copies in album sales in September. is receiving a lot of love. With the quick comeback, the fans remain curious as to how they will change the concept from the extremely neo, almost futuristic concept to seemingly more muted. Let’s stay tuned to further announcements.

