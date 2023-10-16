NCT 127 to bring THE UNITY world tour to Seoul for six-night concert series; schedule revealed

NCT 127 is set to kickstart yet another electrifying world tour titled NEO CITY: SEOUL – THE UNITY. The K-pop group on October 6th unveiled their fifth studio album Fact Check and debuted with the title track alongside the performance video. The album recorded an unprecedented surge in sales, shattering previous records and setting a new benchmark for the group. Following the success, the group on October 16 revealed their plans to hold a six-night concert series as part of their upcoming world tour. Check out the details.

NCT 127 to bring the heat to Seoul with THE UNITY world tour

The group, comprising nine members—Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WinWin, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, with WinWin currently inactive are gearing up to kick off their highly awaited third world tour. The schedule for the same was released by their agency SM Entertainment. The tour will begin from the heart of South Korea, Seoul, and continue for 6 magical nights. Meanwhile, with the release of their newest album Fact Check, NCT 127 recorded its biggest first-week sales ever.

NCT 127 NEO CITY: SEOUL – THE UNITY schedule

The K-pop group under SM Entertainment will perform at KSPO DOME over the course of two weeks. The concert dates are as follows: the first set of performances in the concert series, which will take place from November 17 to November 19, will be followed by the second leg, which will take place from November 24 to November 26, for a total of six electrifying performances.

NCT 127 recent activities

The group’s announcement of holding the third world tour comes after the wrap-up of their second world tour NEO CITY: THE LINK which spanned over 20 cities in North America, Asia, and Latin America and emerged as one of the group’s major successes. According to figures from the Hanteo charts, the Fact Check album sold an incredible 1,628,953 copies in its first week, which ranged from October 6 to October 12. Speaking of the group’s achievement this year, the 2 Baddies crooner, back in August released their album Golden Age which made a strong debut on Billboard 200 at 66th position. This makes it the group’s third album to safeguard the spot on the chart after RESONANCE Pt.1 and Universe.

