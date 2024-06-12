NCT 127 to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with 8ECRET INVITATION fan meeting on August 3 and 4; know details

NCT 127 will celebrate their 8th debut anniversary with a fan meetup in Seoul on August 3-4, titled 8ecret Invitation, as announced by SM Entertainment. The event will be live-streamed for fans unable to attend in person. Although the group comprises nine members, only eight will participate, as Taeyong is currently serving his mandatory military service.

About NCT 127’s 8ECRET INVITATION fan meeting

On June 11, NCT 127 announced plans to celebrate their eighth debut anniversary with a special fan meetup in Seoul on August 3-4, titled 8ecret Invitation. SM Entertainment revealed that the event will also be broadcast online, allowing fans worldwide to join in the celebration.

Despite being a nine-member subunit, only eight members will attend the fan meetup as Taeyong is currently serving his mandatory military service. The event follows the conclusion of their third international tour, The Unity, which wrapped up with a two-day concert at Tokyo Dome in March.

The 8ecret Invitation fan meetup promises to be a memorable event for NCT 127 and their fans, celebrating the group's journey and achievements over the past eight years.

More details about NCT 127’s recent activities

NCT 127, the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, debuted on July 7, 2016, with their EP NCT #127. Initially comprising seven members; Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan, the group expanded with Doyoung and Johnny in December 2016, followed by Jungwoo in September 2018.

Known for their experimental hip hop-based neo-music and dynamic performances, NCT 127 broke into the mainstream with Cherry Bomb in 2017 and gained international acclaim with Kick It in 2020. Their increasing global popularity led to marketing deals with Capitol Music Group and Caroline Distribution in 2019.

Recently, the group released the Japanese single Colors to mark their sixth anniversary in Japan. Fans can anticipate more music with their sixth full album set for release in the third quarter of this year. Additionally, member Jaehyun is preparing to debut his first solo album, contributing to the group's ongoing excitement and activities.

