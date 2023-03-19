NCT 127, TXT, BTS, Stray Kids, NewJeans, TWICE and LE SSERAFIM dominate Billboard's World Albums Chart

The Billboard World Album Chart has released its ranking for the week ending March 18. To no one's surprise, K-pop groups made it to the top of the chart again, while a few old albums have already spent weeks there. Let's see who is at the top of the charts!

NCT127

According to this week’s chart, NCT 127's repackaged album ‘Ay-Yo’ debuted at No.1 this week, dethroning TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who had held the top spot for five weeks. more than a month after it was first released in South Korea. Despite the fact that ‘Ay-Yo’ was released on digital platforms in January, the album was not physically released in the United States until March 3, delaying its debut on the US charts. ‘Ay-Yo’ debuted at No. 13 on Billboard 200. With this album, NCT 127 is now the second K-pop artist in history to have five albums chart in the top 15.

TXT

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’ dropped to No. 2 on the World Albums chart this week after spending five straight weeks at the top. For the sixth week in a row, the mini album remained in the top 60 of the Billboard 200 making the group one of the leading 4th generation artists.

BTS

BTS' anthology album ‘Proof’ remained at No. 4 on the World Albums chart for the 39th week in a row. On the other hand ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, which was released in 2020 retained its No. 7 spot spending its 129th week on the chart. In addition, BTS’s leader, RM’s solo album ‘Indigo’ ranked at No. 12 running for the 14th week.

Stray Kids & NewJeans

Running strong in its 19th non-consecutive week, Stray Kids’ ‘MAXIDENT’ charted at No. 6. While the debut EP 'NewJeans' by the cutest debut group NewJeans rose to No. 9 in its 22nd week.

TWICE & LE SSERAFIM

Furthermore, TWICE's ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ soared up the chart at No. 10 in its 24th week, while LE SSERAFIM's ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ re-entered at No. 15 for the 13th non-consecutive week.

Kudos to all the artists for their achievements!

