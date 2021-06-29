NCT 127 will host an online fan meeting to commemorate its fifth debut anniversary; To be held on THIS date

NCT 127 will be holding an online fan meeting "Office: Foundation Day" to mark their 5th anniversary with fans. Read on to find out.

The ongoing pandemic may have caused the world to slow down, but we must move on right? On June 29, SM Entertainment held the SM Congress 2021 online to announce the agency’s upcoming plans for their artists. He particularly shared his plans in regards to aespa and NCT! Lee Soo Man revealed that NCT 127 plans on promoting a full-length and repackaged album this year, specially dedicated to NCTzens. However, it seems like SM Entertainment has more fan service plans up its sleeves!

NCT 127 will be hosting an online fan meeting to commemorate their fifth debut anniversary. The online fan meeting is titled, 'Beyond LIVE - NCT 127 Online Fanmeeting Office: Foundation Day' through Naver V Live's Beyond LIVE channel on July 7 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST). It is a special day because, on July 7, 2016, they debuted with their song Firetruck! That's not all, NCT 127 plans to charm their global fans by including special segments like candid chats, fun games and amazing performances just for their fans! The tickets for 'Beyond Live - NCT 127 Online Fanmeeting Office: Foundation Day' will be available on Naver V Live and Yes24 starting today at 3 pm KST.

Meanwhile, NCT members are prepping hard for the agency's ambitious project, NCT Hollywood. SM Entertainment has partnered with MGM Television (creators of The Voice and Survivor) to hold a survival audition program in the United States to pick the members who will promote as NCT-Hollywood. 21 lucky contestants will be selected to join SM in Seoul, Korea and go through a K-pop boot camp and debut as the new subunit, NCT Hollywood. The current members of NCT will act as their mentors. We are excited about all the developments in SM Town!

