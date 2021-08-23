NCT 127 will return with their 3rd full length album on THIS date

More music awaits! Joining the comeback lineup for the month of September is the megahit group NCT 127. Just one day after sharing a teaser video giving a glimpse of their comeback, the boys have announced their return with a teaser image sharing more details. NCT 127 is ready to release their 3rd full-length album ‘STICKER’ on September 17.

On August 23 at midnight KST, the group shared the announcement with a green-themed image where the silhouette of the NCT 127 members can be seen. The name of the album ‘STICKER’ can be seen on the top right while the words ‘NCT 127’ and ‘The 3rd album’ find their place on the top left. Johnny, Yuta, Jaehyun followed by Haechan, Mark, Taeil and finally Taeyong, Jungwoo and Doyoung are standing in that order against the green light. Though not very visible, they look to be dressed in chic clothes, striking a pose. Check out the teaser image below.

Prior to this, a teaser video showing two different sides of the singers was shared where they can be seen playing with video games, reading books and working away at first only to move further to contrasting lives between the university students and their superstar life.

The boy group debuted on July 7, 2016, under SM Entertainment and has received much love from fans around the globe since. Their upbeat songs and trendy dance moves have captured the attention of fans and non-fans alike making them a leading K-pop act.

We are waiting for NCT 127’s upcoming album with bated breath!

