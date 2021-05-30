NCT 127 X Amoeba Culture showcases a strong message with a blend of digital and nature in new teasers

Look at the teasers and know more about the collab here!

Fanning fire, the unexpected yet highly-anticipated NCT 127 x Amoeba Culture single ‘SAVE’ has released teaser photos! This collaboration was announced rather suddenly and had fans go gaga over trying to figure out what it actually was. As per the teaser photos, this NCT 127 and Amoeba Culture is giving off some major futuristic and digital vibes!

In the teasers released today, an overarching futuristic concept has been conveyed even more strongly. They released three teasers, out of which one which shows a technical strong-door, very similar to the locking stages in space rockets. Another shows a pleasing, triangular pattern of glass and metal framework ceiling, highly representative of modern architectural marvels.

The third teaser, however, seems like the most insightful and blended with nature, just like their title poster before. Probably the one that depicts the nature of the album most aptly, this image features a variety of potted plants and climbers, in a highly-synthetic environment, resembling the ‘space-ship’ aesthetic of the fellow teaser. Present as the centrepiece, there is a glass display for some plants, with an engraving that says, “Save the wild. Save environment. Save the world” below a big and boldened “Save the moment”.

Check out the teasers here:

There are also icons used for highlighting this collaboration such as the number ‘127’ and the ‘Save’ icon that is globally known as the button for saving files in computer systems.

Scheduled to release on June 4 at 6 PM KST, ‘SAVE’ is a joint venture between sub-unit NCT 127 and record label Amoeba Culture. Home to powerhouse talents such as Dynamic Duo and HA:TFELT, the fact that they have partnered with NCT 127, has made waves across the world.

What are your thoughts on this project? Let us know in the comments below!

