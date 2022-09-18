NCT 127’s ‘2 Baddies’ album cover to be reprinted after member Doyoung skipped from photo; SM Ent. apologises

Boy group NCT 127 made a comeback with their fourth full length album ‘2 Baddies’. The music video for the LP’s title track ‘2 Baddies’ was released on September 15 while the official album release took place on September 16. Soon, fans of the group- NCTzen received their copies of ‘2 Baddies’ Digipack version. The physical copy was soon to be criticized after many noticed that NCT 127 member Doyoung was missing from a group photo on the back cover of the album. Fans demanded answers from the group’s agency and called out their actions, asking for immediate response. SM Entertainment then issued a notice addressing the matter.

The agency apologised for missing out the member on the album cover to the fans of the group, Doyoung and the other members. SM Entertainment further revealed that they had thought of ways to repair their actions however they acknowledged that the albums already in the process of delivery to vendors and customers will be difficult to be retrieved. Hence, they have decided to re-print the booklets and send them out as soon as possible with the correct photo. Further details will be revealed later in separate notice. Check out their apology notice shared on the group’s social media: