NCT 127's Be There For Me: New release date for physical version of winter album REVEALED after one-day-delay

NCT 127 has announced the delay of the physical release of their much-anticipated winter single album titled Be There For Me.

On December 8, SM Entertainment released an official statement about rescheduling NCT 127’s new album release. The winter single album, which was supposed to be out on December 26, will now be released a day later, that is, December 27. However, there is no change in the release date of the digital version of Be There For Me’s music video.The title track is slated to release on December 22.

NCT 127’s Be There For Me will now release its physical version on December 27

NCT 127’s agency, SM Entertainment, has made an official announcement about the delay in releasing the physical version of Be There For Me. The agency stated, “The physical album release has been postponed to December 27 (instead of December 26) due to production issues.”

The agency requested that NCT 127 fans continue supporting the group for the upcoming endeavors and also assured that the winter album will soon be available at offline stores as per the new schedule.

More about NCT127

NCT 127 is the sub-unit of the boy group NCT, which is signed under SM Entertainment and consists of ten members, namely Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark Lee, and Haechan.

Advertisement

The group’s name is a combination of two elements, firstly, NCT is an acronym for Neo Culture Technology and secondly, 127 refers to the longitude coordinate of South Korea’s capital city, Seoul. The group made its debut on July 7, 2016, with the release of its EP titled NCT #127.

The group stands out in this competitive K-pop scene because of its experimental hip-hop genre (also known as neo music) and unique choreography.

In October 2023, NCT 127 announced its comeback with the release of its fifth Korean studio album, Fact Check, which consisted of nine tracks.

NCT 127’s forthcoming single Be There for Me marks the group’s foray into the winter song genre. It is a Christmas present for NCT127’s global fan base, known as Czennies. Along with the title track, this winter special album will also include two more songs, namely, While Lies and Home Alone.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT 127's Taeyong, Johnny, Jaehyun and Mark spotted at Thai club; Fans react to hilarious dance-off