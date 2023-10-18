NCT 127's Fact Check makes history, claims No.1 spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales and more charts

NCT 127 released their album and title track earlier this October and swept the Billboard charts. Their album was released on October 6 and since has garnered a lot of attention and appreciation from fans. NCT consists of six sub-units, NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT NEW TEAM.

NCT 127 entered multiple Billboard charts with Fact Check

On October 17, Billboard revealed the latest charts for this week. The South Korean group NCT 127 took up spots on four different charts with their latest release Fact Check. The album which was released on October 6 with the title track of the same name, debuted at the no. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, Top Current Album Sales Chart, Tastemaker Albums Chart, and World Albums Chart.

Moreover, NCT 127 also achieved their personal best on Billboard's Global 200 at 16th position and Global Excl. U.S. at 39th position. The title track Fact Check made it to no. 8 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. The idol group re-entered the Artist 100 at No. 8. With their latest album, NCT 127 managed to hit it out of the part and is gaining more recognition.

More about NCT 127’s album Fact Check

The nine membered sub-unit with members Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WinWin, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, and currently inactive member WinWin, managed to create a new feat for themselves with their fifth studio album Fact Check. According to Hanteo charts, the album sold 1,628,953 copies in its first week spanning from October 6 to 12.

The album released on October 6 along with the music video of the title track, was quick to garner millions of views and streams from across the globe. There are nine songs included in the album. Space, Parade, Angel Eyes, Yacht, Je Ne Sais Quoi, Love Is A Beauty, Misty, and Real Life along with main track Fact Check.

