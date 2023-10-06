NCT 127's Fact Check title track MV released, garners applauds for visually stunning and futuristic approach

NCT 127 just dropped the title track music video of the 5th studio album, Fact Check. The music video which was scheduled to roll out at 1 pm Korean Standard Time (which is 9:30 am Indian Standard Time), faced a last-minute delay and was released at 3 pm Korean Standard Time (which is 11.30 am Indian Standard Time). SM Entertainment in their statement apologized to the fans, citing a delay in the album release to ensure better overall quality. Check out the music video and details.

NCT 127's fifth album, Fact Check, offers a blend of pop, hip-hop, and R&B elements. The K-pop group earlier on August 26, dropped a sneak peek with a teaser video during their NCT NATION: To The World concert. The Cherry Bomb singers have now made their official comeback with the full album, including nine brand-new tracks to be unveiled in a sequence. The album's title track is a peppy dance number featuring an afrobeat-inspired synth loop. The group’s latest track is being hailed for its futuristic approach reaffirming NCT 127's status as K-pop’s trailblazers. The music video within an hour of its release has minted over three hundred eighteen thousand views on YouTube.

NCT 127 to hold A Night of Festival to mark their comeback

NCT 127 will host their comeback celebration via A Night of Festival later tonight at 8 PM Korean Standard Time (4;30 PM Indian Standard Time). The K-pop group will live-stream the event through YouTube and TikTok.On September 28, NCT 127 members made an appearance in a cinematic teaser representing Seoul's guardians safeguarding the city from supernatural threats as a part of their Fact Check concept. Meanwhile, fans criticized the delay, pointing out that NCT releases have previously been postponed and this has become a regular habit from the agency. For the unversed, in August of this year, NCT U's The BAT video teaser experienced a significant delay.

NCT 127 recent activities

The group including nine members, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WinWin, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, with WinWin being inactive as of now, on June 16, announced a special fan meeting celebrating NCT 127’s 7th anniversary. The Fact Check album also includes tracks such as Space, Parade, Angel Eyes, Yacht, Je Ne Sais Quoi, Love Is A Beauty, Misty, and Real Life. Concept photos, track videos, promotional materials, teasers for music videos, and videos have all been gradually released starting on September 13th.

