NCT 127’s Haechan confirms return for group’s new comeback after recovering from health issues

According to his agency SM Entertainment (SM), Haechan will resume all activities starting from the comeback of NCT 127's 4th full-length album repackage 'Ay-Yo' on January 30th. Recently, Haechan has been absent from the schedule to recover his condition and get enough rest. Regarding Haechan's condition, SM said, "During the break, he focused on treatment and recovery, and his health has improved a lot."

"We decided that it was Haechan’s time to return to activities after discussing with the company and medical staff, showing a strong desire to meet fans while promoting with the members." We will do our best to support him so that he can promote good health." Meanwhile, NCT 127's 4th regular repackage 'Ayo' contains a total of 15 songs, including the title song of the same name, three new songs such as 'DJ' and 'Skyscraper'.

The new song 'Ay-Yo' is a hip-hop dance song that combines an intense drum line with the members' wild vocals. It continues endlessly in NCT 127's unique way in a new era that demands ethical transparency, uncertain tomorrow and environmental changes that seem to last forever. It contains the message of creating possible value and moving forward. Regarding the title song 'Ay-Yo', member Mark said that he wants to quickly show the restrained and powerful hip-hop that can only be felt on stage and Yuta said that it's addictive and cool, so as soon as he heard it, the first thought that came to mind was ‘Ay-Yo' and Taeil also said that the cool concept combined with the song is really cool, so please look forward to it.

Regarding the choreography for the new song 'Ay-Yo', Doyoung said that the choreography that directly expresses Ay Yo in the song's title is impressive and Jaehyun said that Ay-Yo is a more attractive song when one can watch us sing and dance together. They will show the fans a wonderful performance that will make them unable to take their eyes off them from start to finish. Next, Jungwoo said, “The performance that feels the cool and hip atmosphere will make each member’s charm stand out.” Haechan said that he met and worked with choreographer Rie Hata after a long time, and it was finished in a very fun manner, so one can look forward to it.” And now we are curious about the new stage that NCT 127 will show.

