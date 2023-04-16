NCT 127's Jaehyun and ASTRO's Moonbin pull off the all-denim outfits; Who wore it better? VOTE

Fashion Faceoff: NCT 127's Jaehyun and ASTRO's Moonbin compete in a fashion battle with all-denim fits; pick your favorite here.

Written by Shreya Panda   |  Updated on Apr 16, 2023   |  05:12 PM IST  |  6.6K
Jaehyun and Moonbin; Picture: Courtesy of Jaehyun and Moonbin's Instagram
The world of K-pop is not only known for its music but also for its fashion. From the latest streetwear to runway styles, K-pop idols always manage to turn heads with their unique fashion choices. Recently, two popular idols were seen sporting all-denim outfits, and fans are wondering who wore it better: NCT 127's Jaehyun or ASTRO's Moonbin?

Jaehyun emitting a model-like vibe

Jaehyun, known for his sharp features and model-like appearance, wore a denim jacket with matching jeans that showed off his long legs. He wore the jacket all buttoned up and paired the outfit with casual black flip-flops and simple earrings, giving off a casual yet chic vibe. His hair was coloured light brown extenuating his facial features.

Jaehyun, Picture: Courtesy of Jaehyun's Instagram

Moonbin’s youthful boyfriend looks

Moonbin went for a more youthful boyfriend look, wearing a denim shirt tucked into straight-leg jeans. He added a statement belt and necklaces and white sneakers to complete the look. His hair was coloured deep grey and was messy giving a playful touch to the fits. The denim shirt tucked into the jeans created a flattering silhouette, while the statement belt added a pop of color to the outfit. 

Moonbin; Picture: Courtesy of Moonbin's Instagram

Who wore it better?

Both idols looked stylish and fashionable in their all-denim outfits, but who rocked the look better? It's difficult to say who wore it better. Both Jaehyun and Moonbin looked amazing in their all-denim outfits, and it ultimately comes down to personal preference. The all-denim outfit is a timeless fashion statement, and both Jaehyun and Moonbin have shown us how to rock it. Whether you prefer a casual or youthful look, these K-pop idols have given us some serious fashion inspiration. Who do you think wore it better? Vote for your favorite here.

Take the poll below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

Credits: Moonbin and Jaehyun Instagram

