NCT 127's Taeyong, Johnny, Jaehyun and Mark spotted at Thai club; Fans react to hilarious dance-off

NCT 127’s Taeyong Johnny, Jaehyun and Mark took some time off of work and spent their time together at a club in Thailand. The K-pop stars amazed the crowd with their stunning dance moves. The group's latest release was on October 6 with the album Fact Check along with a music video. NCT consists of six sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT NEW TEAM.

NCT 127’s Taeyong Johnny, Jaehyun and Mark’s dance battle at Thailand club

On December 8, NCT 127 members Taeyong, Jhonny, Jaehyun and Mark were seen having a good time at a club in Thailand. NCT 127 was in Thailand for their fan meeting.

Netizens rejoiced as they saw the K-pop idols take time for themselves and have fun dancing. To everyone's amusement, they also got into a dance battle at the club. Not only did they just dance to the music, they went all out and moved to the music enthusiastically and with full energy.

NCT 127’s recent activities

The nine-member sub-unit of NCT, with members Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WinWin, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, and currently inactive member WinWin, managed to create a new feat for themselves with their fifth studio album, Fact Check.

Advertisement

On December 7, NCT 127 announced that they would be coming back with a winter special mini album, Be There For Me. The tracklist was also unveiled, which revealed the three songs that will be included. The upcoming winter special will include Be There For Me, While Lie and Home Alone. On December 22 at 2:30 p.m. KST, which is 2:30 p.m. IST, the music video for Be There For Me will be dropped along with the album. The physical copies of the single album will be available on December 26.

ALSO READ: WATCH: NCT U shares message of hope in soulful music video for Marine Turtle