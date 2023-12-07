NCT 127's winter special single Be There For Me tracklist revealed: DEETS inside
NCT 127 will be releasing their winter special single Be There For Me soon. They revealed the tracklist of their upcoming project.
NCT 127 announced their comeback with their upcoming winter special single album, Be There For Me. Along with the announcement of the release, the tracklist was also unveiled. The group's latest release was on October 6 with the album Fact Check. NCT consists of six sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT NEW TEAM.
NCT 127's Be There For Me
On December 7, NCT 127 announced that they would be coming back with a winter special mini album, Be There For Me. The tracklist was also unveiled, which revealed the three songs that will be included. The upcoming winter special will include Be There For Me, While Lie and Home Alone. On December 22 at 2:30 p.m. KST, which is 2:30 p.m. IST, the music video for Be There For Me will be dropped along with the album. The physical copies of the single album will be available on December 26.
Along with the tracklist, special teaser pictures were also unleashed. The teaser posters have a warm and retro vibe to them, which makes for a fitting winter project. The lyrics on one of the posters read, 'I wanna know would you be there for me baby if I need you now?' The lyrics hint that Be There for Me is a winter love song.
More about NCT 127
The nine-member sub-unit, with members Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WinWin, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, and currently inactive member WinWin, managed to create a new feat for themselves with their fifth studio album, Fact Check. According to Hanteo charts, the album sold 1,628,953 copies in its first week, spanning from October 6 to 12.
Their latest album, Fact Check released on October 6, along with the music video for the title track, was quick to garner millions of views and streams from across the globe. There are nine songs included in the album. Space, Parade, Angel Eyes, Yacht, Je Ne Sais Quoi, Love Is A Beauty, Misty, and Real Life, along with the main track, Fact Check.
