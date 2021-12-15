NCT 2021's full group comeback 'Universe' powers through global album charts

On December 14, NCT 2021's 3rd full album 'Universe' ranked number 1 on various music charts such as Hanteo, Synnara, Hot Tracks, and more. Furthermore, 'Universe' ranked number 1 on the iTunes 'Top Album' chart in 30 different regions including Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and more.

Not just that, NCT 2021's album 'Universe' was also recognized by QQ Music as a platinum album after achieving one million yuan in album sales. Further, the title track 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' topped Japan's Line Music 'Top 100' song chart. Also, On December 14, SM Entertainment reported that NCT 2021’s third group studio album, 'Universe,' had recorded 1,702,142 stock pre-orders as of December 13. As a result, the album is expected to record another 'million sellers' title for NCT 2021 after the success of their second group studio album 'Resonance'.

'Universe' was released on December 14 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), along with double title tracks 'Universe (Let’s Play Ball)' and 'Beautiful.' 'Beautiful' is a pop ballad song composed by Yoo Han Jin and Yoo Young Jin, penned by Yoo Young Jin, and members Johnny, Taeyong, Mark, Hendery, and Jeno also participated in the rap making. The song gifts words of love and comfort and is filled with positive and warm energy, reminding people that they are special in their own way.

