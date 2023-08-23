NCT 2023 talks about dreams and hopes in the inspiring new music video of Golden Age; Watch

NCT 2023 have unveiled the music video for their upcoming full-length album Golden Age. The pre-release with the same title has dropped on Wednesday 23 August KST. The official full length album Golden Age will drop on August 28 KST.

Golden Age music video is out

Golden Age is now available on most streaming platforms, accompanied by the official music video released by NCT. The song features an upbeat vibe with alternating rap and vocal segments. The rappers' skillful rapping harmonizes well with the vocalist's singing, creating an uplifting atmosphere. The dramatic music video transitions from a calm ballad to action-packed chaos. The song is a reinterpretation of Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 8, Pathétique, 2nd Movement, and the lyrics embrace NCT’s brilliant golden age, expressing the aspiration to share a bright future together.

The lyrics of the song “This unfolded Golden Age, our age; Us now, Oh ooh uh/This moment will not fade away;I'll give you all of me yeah all of me I’ll never leave/Draw a starry way on the page of my long dream; Fantastic, so classic, This golden new wave” convey a sign of hope, moving forward to a brighter, more golden future. The music video showcases the members in breathtaking visuals, and the cinematographic elements of the song are perfectly on point.

Watch the official Music Video of Golden Age here-

NCT’s Fourth Full Length album Golden Age

The K-pop group NCT recently made an announcement about their upcoming return with their fourth full-length album titled Golden Age. The album is set to feature all 20 members of the group and will comprise a total of 10 tracks, including the dual title tracks Golden Age and Baggy Jeans. Interestingly, Baggy Jeans will be performed by Taeyong, Ten, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Mark. The group has also unveiled the names of three tracks from the album: Interlude: Oasis, THE BAT, and Kangaroo, adding to the excitement and anticipation among fans. This marks their first album comeback in over a year since their previous release, Universe, which debuted in December 2021.

Similarly, it's been reported that prior to the album's launch, NCT has a special treat in store for their fans with a concert named NCT NATION: To The World, scheduled for August 26 at Incheon Munhak Stadium. For those unable to attend the event in person, the concert will be streamed live via Naver's Beyond LIVE platform. Expectations are high that the group will use this occasion to preview some of their new tracks, further heightening the anticipation surrounding their upcoming comeback.

