NCT accused of plagiarism by American band Downtown Boys

The internet is on fire as the American band Downtown Boys called out NCT for plagiarising their poster. In the teaser image revealed by SM Entertainment on August 22 for NCT 127’s comeback album ‘Sticker’, a poster in the background is apparently a poster by Downtown Boys from Harrisburg in 2016. The Downtown Boys took to their Twitter account to tag NCT’s official handle regarding the issue. Netizens have mixed opinions on the same.

The white and green poster in the teaser image for NCT 127’s comeback, featuring Johnny that reads ‘NEO TOWN BOYS’ is the reason for the entire controversy. While some fans believe it is a homage to the band, other netizens suggest that it is pure plagiarism and that they hope SM Entertainment have copyright for usage. The resemblance to the poster is certainly uncanny.

Here’s what Downtown Boys had to say about the poster.

lol looks like @NCTsmtown just directly stole a poster of ours from Harrisburg in 2016? pic.twitter.com/YBMbINU0bm — Downtown Boys (@DowntownBoys) August 24, 2021

It is certainly not a good moment for the boy group NCT to be engaged in any controversies as NCT 127 is all set for a comeback just next month. Fans hope that SM Entertainment resolves the issue at the earliest.

Just today, NCT’s Lucas apologised for his past mistakes following the allegations of cheating and gaslighting. The subunit song by WayV’s Lucas and Hendery ‘Jalapeno’ which was supposed to release on August 25 also stood cancelled following the apology.

NCT 127 is ready for a comeback with their third full-length album ‘Sticker’ which contains a total of eleven tracks. It recorded over a million pre-orders within the first twenty-four hours.

What do you feel about Downtown Boys’ allegation? Let us know in the comments below.