NCT and SuperM’s Lucas surprises fans with a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ screenshot on Instagram after 6 months

On August 28, WayV’s Lucas took to Instagram to surprise fans of his activity with a screenshot from the recently released Hollywood film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ featuring Tom Cruise and more. The screenshot was of the main cast enjoying their time on the beach. While the reason why he decided to upload that particular picture remains unknown but the fans were happy to see him active on Instagram.

The fans said things like they were glad to see him on Instagram and hope that he comes back to normal life as an idol soon! Many were also glad that he is at least giving the fans a hint to how he is doing and hoped to interact with him soon!

In 2021, on social media such as Twitter and online communities, articles were posted that revealed Lucas' private life. Person A, who identified herself as Lucas' ex-girlfriend, claimed that she dated him and he constantly gas-lighted her. She explained that Lucas kept making hotel reservations and running errands for cigarettes, and also regularly gifted her luxury goods. Person A's exposing post included some WeChat messages she shared with Lucas, as well as hotel reservations, which intensified controversy.

Person B revealed that Lucas had met her and her Korean fan at the same time. Person B turned her back on his fans by claiming that Lucas had been gossiping to her about his NCT members. In this regard, SM Entertainment, the management company, announced the news of the decision to suspend Lucas' activities, saying, "We apologize for causing concern over the issue of the personal life of our artist Lucas."

