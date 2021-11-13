NCT announces 2021 full group comeback with their third album 'Universe' on THIS date

On November 13, all the NCT and NCT sub-unit accounts dropped a teaser for their third studio album, titled 'Universe.' According to the teaser, which is styled like a blueprint or project plan, 'Universe' will be released on December 14. NCT as a full group has previously released the studio albums 'NCT 2018 Empathy' and 'NCT 2020 Resonance.'

You can check out the blueprint below:

NCT is also known as 'Neo Culture Technology' was announced by SM Entertainment‘s founder, Lee Soo Man, at SM’s Coex Artium during the 'SMTown: New Culture Technology 2016' press conference. The objective was to establish NCT as a global group, there would be different teams that would debut based in different countries around the world. There would be various collaborations and units formed between the different groups, allowing fluidity and freedom of movement of members and new recruits into the groups. There also wouldn't be a set member number for these groups.

After their debut in 2016, Johnny was added to NCT 127 in 2017, followed by the addition of Kun for the NCT yearbook in 2018. Then in 2019, Lucas and Jungqoo were added, followed by the addition of Shotaro and Sungchan in 2020.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment, home to groups like NCT, EXO and SHINee has teamed up with MGM Worldwide Television Group to create a K-pop audition program in the United States. The program’s goal is to launch a K-pop boy group that will focus its promotions in the United States. The new boy group will become part of the NCT family of 23 members and sub-units - NCT Dream, NCT 127, NCT U and WayV. The new sub-unit will be called NCT-Hollywood and the audition program will recruit American males aged between 13 to 25 years of age. The contestants will be tested out in areas of singing, dancing, performance and presentation in a 'boot-style' camp at SM's headquarters in Seoul. The current NCT members will participate as judges and mentors.

