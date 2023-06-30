NCT announces NCT Universe: LASTART reality show for formation of last team in supergroup

NCT has announced the exciting launch of a pre-debut reality show called NCT Universe: LASTART, which will provide a captivating glimpse into the journey of creating a new NCT team. The show will document the entire process, starting from member selection and culminating in the formation of the final team. The show's first episode is scheduled to air on July 27th.

What is NCT Universe: LASTART?

The name LASTART in NCT Universe: LASTART is a combination of ‘LAST’ and ‘START,’ that symbolizes both the end of NCT's boundless expansion and the evolution of a new team. This project introduces a fresh addition to the NCT lineup, one of the three rookie teams mentioned in the previous SM 3.0: NEW IP 2023 video. It serves as the final chapter of NCT's ever-expanding universe.

LASTART is a pre-debut reality show capturing the attention of global fans as it documents every aspect of the team's formation, including member selection, practice sessions, and the ultimate team formation. Male trainees participating in 'NCT Universe: LASTART' will undergo various missions to earn their spots as debut members. Esteemed artists BoA and Eunhyuk will serve as artist directors, hosting and judging the show. Additionally, senior artists from SM Entertainment will make appearances in each episode.

The final chapter of NCT universe

The new team is expected to present a unique dynamic that aligns seamlessly with NCT's regional connections and worldview. Therefore, NCT Universe: LASTART, introduced during the SM 3.0 era, is anticipated to bring another transformative change to the K-pop industry. NCT Universe: LASTART will be simultaneously broadcasted in Korea, Japan, and the United States. In Japan, it will be available through Hulu and Nippon TV channels, while North America, Central America, and South America will access it via KOCOWA+ (wavve Americas). In Korea, it will be released simultaneously through TVing and ENA channels. More detailed information about the program will be released gradually.

