NCT, ATEEZ, IVE and more K-pop idols try floating: What is Slick Back dance challenge taking over internet?

From NCT to ATEEZ to IVE and more, the K-pop idols have been actively taking part in the latest Slick Back challenge which gives the impression that one is floating in the air and gliding. Time and time again our beloved idols take on new challenges and keep us entertained. Not only that, they also prove their dancing and performance skills.

What is the Slick Back Challenge

Stray Kids, NCT, ATEEZ, IVE, and many more idols took on the viral Slick Back challenge. The Slick Back Challenge is the new internet fad in South Korea. It is a dance challenge in which the feet appear to be floating while the person glides. This trend was started by a student Lee Hyo Cheol. The video garnered more than 200 million views and quickly went viral. It has been inspired by the famous movie Jubi Slide which was created by Jubi2fye in 2022. The challenge is named after LAKIM‘s A Pimp Named Slickback as people break a move on this track.

Stray Kids, NCT, ATEEZ, IVE, CRAVITY and more K-pop idols take the Slick Back Challenge

Many K-pop idols took on the Slick Back challenge as the step went viral on TikTok. NCT's Taeyong did the move perfectly and got featured on a South Korean news channel also. Stray Kids performed the step with their dancers on the stage at their concert garnering appreciation from the fans. All the IVE members also took part and went around in circles as they did the challenge. ATEEZ members Yunho, Seonghwa, and Wooyoung showed off their amazing skills too. CRAVITY, RIIZE, ZEROBASE ONE, WayV, ONF, ENHYPEN, and many more joined in this viral trend.

Actor Jeon Hye Bin also attempts the challenge but ends up injuring herself

Jeon Hye Bin who is known for her works like Revolutionary Sisters and Another Miss Oh attempted the challenge too. Unfortunately, she fractured her leg as she was practicing in the the parking lot which was slippery. She took to Instagram to share this incident with fans.

